Overview: The SP500 is in a bullish corrective pattern and I'm trying to figure out if the pattern is completed or not. The current top is critical in the next direction of the market.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: tracking two counts
SP500 Trading Strategy: Long above current highs, otherwise expect the indices to edge lower
EUR/USD: Off short-term support line to regain 1.2200
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.2195, licking the previous day’s wounds, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency-major pair refreshed the weekly bottom before bouncing off an ascending support line from May 17 on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Bears battle key support above 1.4100
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.4115 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The dropped the previous day but is yet to conquer the 1.4115 support convergence comprising a monthly rising trend line and the weekly support line.
VeChain price stabilizes, VET projects 80% gain on the return of FOMO
VeChain price just broke out from a bullish formation on the four-chart after a period of intense volatility that was highlighted by a 250% rebound off the May 19 crash lows. The developing breakout is in ...
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq surges 70 points; Larimar Therapeutics shares plummet
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 34,358.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 13,728.18. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,195.92.