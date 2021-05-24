S&P 500 [SPX] Index and NASDAQ [NDX] Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Plus US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA With Elliott Wave theory applied
Overview: The SP500 is in a bullish corrective pattern and I'm trying to figure out if the pattern is completed or not.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: tracking two counts
SP500 Trading Strategy: A classic tradinglevels pattern on 4200 is the long trade set up.
