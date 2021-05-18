S&P 500 [SPX] Index and NASDAQ [NDX] Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Plus US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA With Elliott Wave theory applied
Overview: 4150 as support must be stay in place for the market to continue its trend higher
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave (iii) of v) of 5 of (3)
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk On.
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
