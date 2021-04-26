S&P 500 [SPX] Index and NASDAQ [NDX] Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Plus US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA With Elliott Wave theory applied
Overview: We are currently long in the SP500 and Nasdaq and today we are getting our long trades to break even, because there can be two conflicting Elliott wave counts.
SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave b of (iv) v) of 5 Second wave count is Wave iii in play
SP500 Trading Strategy: Reducing risk, by moving stops and taking part profit
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps pressuring the 1.2100 threshold
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2116, holding nearby as investors await first-tier events scheduled for later this week. The greenback remains the weakest, despite a downturn in market’s mood.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed
From a daily perspective, the price has failed at the downside, and although it penetrated some of the support, the bulls have stepped in and the price has closed at the 61.8% Fibo.
Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound
Enjin Coin price has commanded attention over the last 12+ hours with a gain of over 22% at the time of writing. However, it is essential to point out that ENJ is locked in a downtrend and is staring at formidable resistance at current levels.
Inflation spectre raised in raw materials
Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza.