S&P 500 [SPX] Index and NASDAQ [NDX] Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Plus US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, FB,SQ,TSLA With Elliott Wave theory applied
Overview: Bullish cycle for SP500, Russell 2000 and NASDAQ
SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave iii of (iii) of v) of 5 of (3) in progress
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk on. (Long trades in play)
