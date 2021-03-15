S&P 500 [SPX] Index and NASDAQ [NDX] Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Plus US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, FB,SQ,TSLA With Elliott Wave theory applied
Overview: Last week support moved into the markets, but the weeks volume was lower than the previous week (meaning divergence) and this can impact more on the Nasdaq than the SP500, as the NDX is lagging in the move to the upside compared to the SP500
SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave (iii) of v) in progress
SP500 Trading Strategy: Three long trades in the SP500 Plus long trades in most of the tech stocks presented here
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
