Stock indexes could see some added volatility today with trading growing thin ahead of the weekend, which could be a long one for many traders. Markets are closed on Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day, so a lot of folks will be taking a four-day-weekend.
Inflation
Today also marks the end of the month, end-of-quarter, and end of first half of the year, so there may still be some big money shifting around. Adding to that is the critical PCE Prices Index due out this morning. The headline rate is expected to slow to 3.8% for May versus +4.4% in April. The "core" rate - one of the Fed's preferred gauges that strips out food and energy - is expected to remain flat at +4.7%.
The main areas of stubborn elevation have been shelter prices, food, and services. Interestingly, stripping out shelter brings the May "core" rate all the way down to +3.4%.
Economists still expect the ongoing rent deflation will start showing up sometime in the second half of the year, as well as a moderate softening of home prices. Those declines won't be enough however to slow inflation down to the Fed's +2% target rate, at least not in 2023.
Data to watch
A bigger worry for investors as far as economic data is next week's June Employment Report, due out on Friday, July 7. The Federal Reserve has made it pretty clear that it doubts inflation can be beat with the strong labor market. After the surprising strength of hiring in May, investors are very nervous about a repeat for June. It is worth noting that the unemployment rate ticked up by +3 points in May despite the addition of +339,000 jobs.
A big portion of that seems to stem from "self-employed" workers, particularly gig workers (Uber drivers, etc.), moving back into the regular job market. Many Wall Street insiders think the Fed wants to see the unemployment rate push above +4% before it feels comfortable ending this rate hiking cycle.
A recession would certainly accomplish that and then some, although Wall Street economists are divided as to whether the long-predicted downturn will happen at all.
There are also deep divisions as to when it might happen with a lot of economists now pushing recession out into the first part of 2024, as opposed to the second half of this year.
Those that think the US will escape recession point to not only the strong job market but also the housing market.
Keep in mind, home prices don't always fall during recessions and the labor market doesn't typically start to slide until the economy has already turned.
Next week's other economic data includes ISM Manufacturing and Construction Spending on Monday; ADP's Employment Change and Factory Orders on Wednesday; and the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Thursday.
Earnings are extremely light next week with Levi Strauss on Thursday really the only notable US release.
Overall, not a lot has changed this week. Wall Street bears are pointing toward a still hawkish Fed and an inverted yield curve, which historically signals a recession is around the corner.
Bulls are saying US employment is strong enough to pull us through it without much turbulence and that corporate earnings expectations are low enough to keep the stock market from melting down. Perhaps the market chops around until it finds the next major catalyst.
No Representation Is Being Made That Any Account Will Or Is Likely To Achieve Profits Or Losses Similar To Those Discussed Within This Site, Support And Texts. Our Forecasts and other Texts on this Website Should Be Used As Learning Aids. If You Decide To Invest Real Money, All Trading Decisions Are Your Own. The Risk Of Loss In Trading Commodities and Stocks Can Be Substantial. You Should, Therefore, Carefully Consider Whether Such Trading Is Suitable For You In Light Of Your Financial Condition. Futures and stock trading is speculative. It involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Futures trading is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0850 on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation declined to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Friday and draws support from subdued USD price action. The BoE’s aggressive rate hike fueled recession fears and could act as a headwind for the GBP. The hawkish Fed should limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold drops to $1,900, eyes multi-month low ahead of US inflation data
Gold price meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week and extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,900 round-figure mark, down nearly 0.40% for the day.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown
Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.
US Core PCE Inflation Report: Number of Federal Reserve rate hikes remaining hangs on price pressures
The PCE Price Index is forecast to rise 4.6% on a yearly basis in May, slightly stronger than the 4.4% increase recorded in April. The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to hold steady at 4.7% with a monthly increase of 0.4%.