Stock markets start November on a positive note with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all at new record highs.
It's hard to ignore the huge moves made by Tesla's stock which was up over +8% yesterday after gaining +44% in October.
Earnings summary
Harley-Davidson is also starting the week with a big jump, climbing almost +8% thanks largely to the removal of EU import tariffs that were around 56%. The tariff removal stems from a deal cut between the U.S. and EU this past weekend that also partially removes U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU. That in turn should help ease some cost pressures for some U.S. manufacturers, especially car makers.
More than +80% of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped Wall Street expectations.
Today is another busy one for earnings with Pfizer one of the top highlights. The company's Q3 revenue is expected to more than double from last year thanks in large part to sales of its Covid-19 vaccine. With the recent approval of its Covid vaccine for children ages 5-11, investors are anxious to hear the company's outlook.
Another one to watch today is Zillow which has seen its stock tank more than -50% since its peak back in February. A report released yesterday showed that a majority of the homes in the company's $1.17 billion portfolio might be underwater, the company is also having a tough time sourcing contractors and materials need to complete the cycle on the flips, something that could obviously weigh on earnings.
Economic front
The ISM Manufacturing report yesterday showed price increases continued in October with the same culprits being blamed - extreme supply chain dislocations and lack of workers. Still, manufacturing activity has expanded for 17 straight months now with new orders continuing to expand as well. That strong demand has been reflected in Q3 corporate earnings that have overall defied concerns that inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges would lead to disappointing results.
On the economic front, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting today which will wrap up tomorrow with a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Wall Street expects the Fed to hold rates steady and to announce it will begin reducing its monthly asset purchases. Bulls don't seem overly concerned, believing that supply chain dislocations and labor market challenges will begin to ease in the first half of next year, bringing down inflation pressures that could otherwise lead the Fed to implement rate hikes faster and higher than expected.
Investors today are also interested in election day results where Governor races in Virginia and New Jersey could provide a preview of how voters are leaning ahead of the 2022 mid-term Congressional elections. Republicans think they have a good chance of winning back the Senate next November as well as narrowing the gap in the House.
No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed within this site, support and content. Our forecasts and other content on this website should be used as learning aids. If you decide to invest real money, all trading decisions are your own. The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial. You should therefore carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Futures trading is speculative and involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.