Recap 4/06 – Wednesday, the S&P opened with a 31 handle gap down and then traded another 34 handles lower into a 10:10 AM low. From that low, the S&P gradually rallied 18 handles into an 11:51 AM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 16 handles into a 12:20 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 36 handles into a 2:02 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined sharply 48 handles into a 2:18 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 54 handles into a 3:03 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 3:34 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 25 handles into a 3:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 13 handles into the close.
4/06 – The major indices had a big down opening, which leading to a big whipsaw day, to finish per the following closes: INDU – 144.67; S&P 500 - 43.97: and the NASDAQ Composite – 315.35.
Looking ahead - 4/6 had three points, one in the AM, one in the PM, and one AC, which sets up the potential for a whipsaw day and we certainly got that. Unfortunately, the S&P closed in the middle of its range for the day, so this does not have a very good opportunity for a clear change in trend for our 4/6 AC window into 4/7. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
1. J. 4/06 PM – Jupiter 135 US North Node. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
K. 4/06 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
2. A. 4/08 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 4/08 AC – Venus 0 South Latitude Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.
C. 4/08 AC – Jupiter Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 4/08 AC – Jupiter Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
E. 4/12 AM– Jupiter 0 Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
F. 4/12 AC – Jupiter 60 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.
DJIA* – 4/11, 4/18, 4/26.
Fibonacci – 4/9, 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.
Astro – 4/6, 4/7, *4/11*, 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4450 Resistance – 4530.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4450 Resistance – 4530.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
