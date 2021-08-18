Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September longs at second support at 4430/20 offered a 20 point profit this morning.
Nasdaq September longs at strong support at 14970/930 worked perfectly again yesterday initially targeting 15055/075.
Emini Dow Jones September longs at strong support at 35090/35050 worked perfectly -" we bottomed exactly here & shot higher to 35270 this morning.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P longs at second support at 4430/20 target 4445/50, perhaps as far as 4475/79 for profit taking. Further gains always likely in this trend despite severely overbought conditions targeting 4500 & perhaps as far as 4540/45 this week.
Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions with support at 4430/20. Longs need stops below 4410. A buying opportunity at 4395/91, stop below 4380.
Nasdaq longs at strong support at 14970/930 target 15055/075, perhaps as far as 15110/120. Further gains retest the all time high at 15172. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.
Failure to beat 15055/075 risks a retest of strong support at 14970/930. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower can target 14790/770.
Emini Dow Jones September longs at strong support at 35090/35050 work on the bounce towards minor resistance at 35300/350. Further gains can retest 35547. Shorts are too risky with no sell signal in such a strong bull trend. A break higher targets 35650/680 this week.
Holding minor resistance at 35300/350 risks a retest of strong support at 35090/35050. Longs need stops below 34990. A buying opportunity at 34900/850. Stop below 34800.
Chart
