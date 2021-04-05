-
S&P 500 (US500) uptrend remains strong. In fact, the recent price surge (blue arrow) might be the strongest push since the very start of the uptrend in March 2009.
-
The S&P 500 bullish price swing has a very steep bullish angle (blue arrow). This is indicating very strong momentum. Will the uptrend last?
-
On the daily chart, price action is expanding the wave 5 (pink) with an internal 5 waves. Currently price action seems to be in a wave 5 (orange) of wave 3 (grey)
How far can the bullish trend go? Let’s review the key targets and price patterns.
Price charts and technical analysis
-
The AO and ecs.MACD histogram bars are also showing no signs of weakening. In fact, the bars are reaching new highs, which is confirming the uptrend strength.
-
Considering the strong momentum (blue arrow) and strong oscillator bars (point 1), the current push up is probably a wave 3 (purple) of wave 3 (red).
-
This means that the uptrend is far from over and could push up substantially more before running out of steam.
-
Price action has now reached the -27.2% Fibonacci target after bouncing at the 50% Fibonacci level during March 2020.
-
The Fib target might create (but does not have) a bull flag chart pattern (grey arrow). If a bull flag does appear, then the breakout (green arrow) indicates and confirms an uptrend continuation.
-
Price action should respect the 21 ema zone and previous top (blue box) if it wants to remain in bullish territory.
-
The next targets are located at the round levels of $4250, $4500, $4750, and $5000.
-
An immediate push higher (green arrow) after perhaps a light pullback (grey arrow) should aim at the -61.8% FIbonacci target near $4100.
-
The wave 5 (green) could push as high as $4400-4500. Internal extensions might keep pushing price action higher.
-
Eventually, an ABC pullback could take place at one of the target zones (orange arrows).
-
As long as the pullback respects the support zone (green), then the retracement is likely a wave 4 (blue).
-
After that, one more push up is expected to complete 3 (grey. Another wave 4 (grey) and wave 5 (grey) should complete the larger wave 5 (pink) of wave 3 (purple).
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
