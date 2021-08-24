Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September higher again hitting the next targets of 4445/50 & 4475/79.

Nasdaq September through 15130/170 for 15235/245 & as far as 15337.

Emini Dow Jones September beat strong resistance at 34850/900 for a buy signal & clears resistance at 35175/200 for a chance to retest the all time high at 35500/550.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P holding first support at 4420/10 hitting targets of 4445/50 & 4475/79. Further gains always likely in this trend despite severely overbought conditions targeting 4500 & perhaps as far as 4540/45.

Best support at 4440/30. Longs need stops below 4420.

Nasdaq higher after a consolidation phase to 15337. Downside is expected to be limited with support at 15190/160. A break lower risks a slide to support at 15050/020. Longs need stops below 14990.

Further gains are likely eventually to 15400/420 & 15520/540.

Emini Dow Jones September clears resistance at 35175/200 for a chance to retest the all time high at 35500/550.

First support at 35190/160. Strong support at 35050/020. Longs need stops below 34990.

Chart