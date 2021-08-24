Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September higher again hitting the next targets of 4445/50 & 4475/79.
Nasdaq September through 15130/170 for 15235/245 & as far as 15337.
Emini Dow Jones September beat strong resistance at 34850/900 for a buy signal & clears resistance at 35175/200 for a chance to retest the all time high at 35500/550.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding first support at 4420/10 hitting targets of 4445/50 & 4475/79. Further gains always likely in this trend despite severely overbought conditions targeting 4500 & perhaps as far as 4540/45.
Best support at 4440/30. Longs need stops below 4420.
Nasdaq higher after a consolidation phase to 15337. Downside is expected to be limited with support at 15190/160. A break lower risks a slide to support at 15050/020. Longs need stops below 14990.
Further gains are likely eventually to 15400/420 & 15520/540.
Emini Dow Jones September clears resistance at 35175/200 for a chance to retest the all time high at 35500/550.
First support at 35190/160. Strong support at 35050/020. Longs need stops below 34990.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?