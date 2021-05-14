Stock bulls are trying to mount a convincing rebound as volatility remains the theme.

A lot of bulls actually welcome the added volatility, believing the big price swings witnessed lately will help weed out the froth and possible "excess" that some feel has been brewing in certain sectors.

Fundamental analysis

Overall, indexes are still sitting on very healthy gains for the year with the Dow up over +11%, the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 both up almost +10%, and the Nasdaq up nearly +2%.

On the pandemic front, the U.S. is getting ever closer to returning to "normal". At the same time, there has been a more than -20% drop in new COVID cases over the past week. The progress has prompted major changes to the CDC's Covid-19 guidance, which yesterday said it was safe for fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks and social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Many places in the U.S. have already relaxed or totally removed Covid-prevention measures, which is unleashing a huge surge in consumer demand for everything from cars to restaurant meals to dry cleaning.

Most economists expect economic activity will continue to accelerate over the next few months as more consumers resume "normal" activities. With the supply side of the economy still struggling to catch up, the booming demand is subsequently pushing prices higher across broad categories of goods.

The latest evidence comes from the Producer Price Index, which rose +0.6% in April, twice as much as Wall Street was expecting. This dynamic is likely going to keep the inflation debate at the forefront in the weeks and months ahead. It's easy enough to trace where most of the supply chain problems stem from and understand that the issues will eventually be resolved.

What investors really want to know is how long will it take for prices to begin coming down? And to that end, how long is the Fed willing to let inflation run above its 2% target rate before it begins easing its supports and raising interest rates? How long and how hot can inflation run before investors get really spooked and start retreating into "safe haven" assets like bonds or gold?

Today, investors are anxious to see Retail Sales for April which is expected to rise +1%. The gauge registered a nearly +10% gain in March which was largely credited to stimulus payments. Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, and Consumer Sentiment are also due out today.

Earnings season is winding down but there are still a couple of big names coming up, including Siemens today.

Next week brings results from Bridgestone, Ryanair, and Softbank Group on Monday; Advanced Auto Parts, Home Depot, Macy's, and Walmart on Tuesday; Analog Devices, Cisco, L Brands, Lowes, Target, TJX on Wednesday; Applied Materials, Hormel, Kohls, Palo Alto Networks, Petco, and Ross Stores on Thursday; and Deere & Co. on Friday.

Technical analysis

For today the neutral zone is 4080.50 - 4144.75. Middle strength level within this zone - 4112.50, weak levels - 4096.50 and 4128.5.

SP500 is close to bullish breakout. Holding above 4144.75 should be considered bullish breakout. In that case, look for 4160.75 (weak level) and 4177 (middle-strength level) and 4193 in extension. If price sustains below 4080.50 look for 4064.5 (weak level), 4048.75 (middle-strength level). Based on price action bearish breakout seems highly unlikely to happen.

Reminder, mentioned levels should offer support/resistance before you enter a trade.