The Nikkei index declined sharply after recent data showed that foreigners were selling Japanese stocks. According to the Bank of Japan, they sold stocks worth more than ¥310 billion in June after selling an additional ¥147 billion in June. They have dumped the stocks in the past four consecutive months. This trend is partially because of profit-taking since the Nikkei index rose to the highest level in more than 31 years earlier this year. Investors are also concerned about the growth of the companies since the country’s recovery has been relatively slower than other countries. Foreigners also dumped Japanese bonds worth more than ¥190 billion.
Global stocks declined after the relatively hawkish FOMC minutes. The minutes showed that some Fed members were comfortable talking about tapering of asset purchases since the economy is doing relatively well. The unemployment rate is significantly below last year’s peak of almost 15% while the economy added more than 850k jobs in June. Further, there are concerns of the lingering supply shortages that will likely have a negative impact on the global economy. In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 index declined by more than 1% while the 10-year yield dropped to 1.68%. Similarly, in Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 also fell by more than 1%.
The USDCHF pair declined sharply, helped by the overall weak US dollar and the latest Swiss unemployment rate data. According to the Federal Statistics Office (FSO), the country’s unemployment rate declined from 3.2% in July to 3.1% in June. This decline was worse than the median estimate of 2.9%. The rate declined from 3.8% to 2.8% in non-seasonally adjusted terms. This rate is substantially better than that of other countries like Sweden, the UK, and the US. Elsewhere, German data showed that the country’s exports rose by 0.3% while imports rose by 3.4%.
JPN225
The Nikkei 225 index declined to a low of ¥27,685, which was the lowest level since May 30. On the four-hour chart, the index moved below the lower side of the descending channel. It is also on the lower side of the Bollinger Bands. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and DeMarker indicator have moved to the oversold level. Therefore, while the path of least resistance is lower, there is a possibility that a relief rally will happen soon.
UK100
The FTSE 100 index declined sharply as part of the overall sell-off of global stocks. The index declined to a low of £7,035, which was the lowest level since June 30. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved below the Envelopes indicator. It is also along the lower line of the Bollinger Bands while the MACD has moved below the neutral line. Like the Nikkei 225 index, a brief relief rally is likely in the next few sessions.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose to an intraday high of 1.1835. On the hourly chart, the pair is above the 25-day moving average. It has also moved substantially above this week’s low of 1.1780. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved from the oversold level of 30 while the MACD has risen above the neutral line. Therefore, the pair may keep rising towards the resistance at 1.1850 during the American session.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement
EUR/USD is holding onto high ground close to 1.1850. The ECB announced a shift to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than aiming to cap price rises at that level. President Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally
Bitcoin price is correcting toward the demand zone stretching from $30,573 to $31,979. Ethereum price broke out of the rising wedge and is likely to find support between $2,041 to $2,106.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.