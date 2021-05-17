Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE closed above strong resistance at 4155/65 for a more positiveoutlook to the start of this week.
Nasdaq JUNE topped exactly at strong resistance at 13350/390. Above 13430 is morepositive for this week.
Emini Dow Jones beat strong resistance at 34100/200.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding above 4165/55 targets 4190/4200 then the all time high at4233/38.
A dip below 4145 risks a slide to 4115/05.
Nasdaq topped exactly at strong resistance at 13350/390 on Friday. Above 13430 ismore positive initially targeting 13550 then strong resistance at 13630/670. Shortsneed stops above 13710.
Holding strong resistance at 13350/390 risks a slide to 13200/150. Best supportagain at 12970/930.
Emini Dow Jones beat strong resistance at 34100/200 to target 34440/450 &34600/650, before a retest of the all time high at 35000.
First support at 34200/100. Below 34000 however risks a slide to 33850/750.
Chart
