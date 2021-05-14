Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE negative bearish engulfing candle coupled with a diverging stochastic triggered the correction as expected. We held 9 points above 7 month trend line support at 4020/15.
Nice call yesterday as we broke first support at 4120/10 to target 4083/80 & 4050/40. We bottomed exactly here. Nasdaq JUNE we wrote: now holding 13350/380 perfectly on the bounce to target 12970/930.
A perfect call. These levels were the high & low for the day offering an easy 400 ticks profit.
Emini Dow Jones held just 50 ticks above important 8 month trend line support at 33150/110.
Dialy analysis
Emini S&P tests first resistance at 4110/4120 today but holding above 4130 allows a recovery to 4140/45, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 4155/65. Shorts need stops above 4175.
Holding below 4100 re-targets 4050/40 before 7 month trend line support at 4020/15. Longs need stops below 4005. A break lower targets 3985/80.
Nasdaq bottomed exactly at the 12970/930 target. This is the best support again today. However below 12900 risks a slide to 12650/600, perhaps as far as the 200 day moving average at 12500/480.
Minor resistance at 13180/200 being tested as I write. Strong resistance at 13350/390. Above 13430 is more positive initially targeting 13550 then strong resistance at 13630/670.
Emini Dow Jones held just 50 ticks above important 8 month trend line support at 33150/110. Below 33000 look for very important 14 month trend line support at 32800/750.
Holding above minor support at 33800/850 tests strong resistance at 34100/200. Shorts need stops above 34300. A break higher targets 34440/450 & 34600/650, before a retest of the all time high at 35000.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
