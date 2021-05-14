Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P JUNE negative bearish engulfing candle coupled with a diverging stochastic triggered the correction as expected. We held 9 points above 7 month trend line support at 4020/15.

Nice call yesterday as we broke first support at 4120/10 to target 4083/80 & 4050/40. We bottomed exactly here. Nasdaq JUNE we wrote: now holding 13350/380 perfectly on the bounce to target 12970/930.

A perfect call. These levels were the high & low for the day offering an easy 400 ticks profit.

Emini Dow Jones held just 50 ticks above important 8 month trend line support at 33150/110.

Dialy analysis

Emini S&P tests first resistance at 4110/4120 today but holding above 4130 allows a recovery to 4140/45, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 4155/65. Shorts need stops above 4175.

Holding below 4100 re-targets 4050/40 before 7 month trend line support at 4020/15. Longs need stops below 4005. A break lower targets 3985/80.

Nasdaq bottomed exactly at the 12970/930 target. This is the best support again today. However below 12900 risks a slide to 12650/600, perhaps as far as the 200 day moving average at 12500/480.

Minor resistance at 13180/200 being tested as I write. Strong resistance at 13350/390. Above 13430 is more positive initially targeting 13550 then strong resistance at 13630/670.

Emini Dow Jones held just 50 ticks above important 8 month trend line support at 33150/110. Below 33000 look for very important 14 month trend line support at 32800/750.

Holding above minor support at 33800/850 tests strong resistance at 34100/200. Shorts need stops above 34300. A break higher targets 34440/450 & 34600/650, before a retest of the all time high at 35000.

