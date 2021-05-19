Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P JUNE could be building a minor short-term bear trend. We reversed from4190/4200 to hit the downside target of 4115/05 as I write. Just starting to see lower peaks.

Nasdaq JUNE tested strong resistance at 13350/390 but held below 13430 & sold off to support at 13200/150.

Emini Dow Jones beat strong resistance at 34100/200 but topped exactly at the next target of 34440/450 & unexpectedly collapsed to the target of 33850/750 as I write.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P holding below 4130/40 is more negative for today, with a break below4115/05 to target 4080/75, perhaps as far as strong support at 4045/41. Longs need stops below 4030.

Holding above 4160 is more positive targeting 4190/4200 than the all-time high at4233/38. A break higher targets 4260/65.

Nasdaq we wrote: Holding strong resistance at 13350/390 risks a retest of support at13200/150. This is being tested as I write. A break below 13135 risks a slide to13065/055 with best support again at 12970/930. Longs need stops below 12890. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 12780/770 & 12700/680.

Strong resistance at 13350/390. Above 13430 is more positive initially targeting13550 then strong resistance at 13630/670. Shorts need stops above 13710.

Emini Dow Jones breaks first support at 34100/000 to hit the next target of33850/750 & strong support at 33720/660. However, a break below 33550 is a sell signal targeting 33250/200.

Longs at 33720/660 target 34000/34100. Above 34200 targets 34440/450 &34600/650, before a retest of the all-time high at 35000.

