Emini S&P MARCH collapsed with strong inflation numbers. A bearish engulfing candle followed by another down day yesterday signals a double top in place for a medium term sell signal.
Nasdaq MARCH breaks strong support at 16120/09 for a sell signal hitting the next target & strong support at 15900/850. However we over ran to 15750 before the bounce.
Emini Dow Jones MARCH tests support at 35600/500 this morning.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P tested strong support at 4620/10 but over ran to 4595. There is longer term Fibonacci support at 44595/90. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4560/50 perhaps as far as the December low at 4505/4495. A break below here can trigger another 150 point collapse.
Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 4635/45 & 4655/65. Shorts need stops above 4670.
Nasdaq tests strong support at 15900/850. A break below 15750 is a sell signal targeting 15600/500. This support worked perfectly at the start of December. A break lower this time however is more likely, for an obvious sell signal initially targeting 15350/250.
Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 16100/16200. Strong resistance again at 16400/450.
Emini Dow Jones first support at 35600/500. Longs need stops below 35400. A break lower targets 35100/35000, probably as far as 34800/700.
First resistance at 35550/650. Shorts need stops above 35800. A break higher can retest the 36000 high for this week.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
