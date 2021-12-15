Emini S&P MARCH collapsed with strong inflation numbers. A bearish engulfing candle followed by another down day yesterday signals a double top in place for a medium term sell signal.

Nasdaq MARCH breaks strong support at 16120/09 for a sell signal hitting the next target & strong support at 15900/850. However we over ran to 15750 before the bounce.

Emini Dow Jones MARCH tests support at 35600/500 this morning.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P tested strong support at 4620/10 but over ran to 4595. There is longer term Fibonacci support at 44595/90. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4560/50 perhaps as far as the December low at 4505/4495. A break below here can trigger another 150 point collapse.

Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 4635/45 & 4655/65. Shorts need stops above 4670.

Nasdaq tests strong support at 15900/850. A break below 15750 is a sell signal targeting 15600/500. This support worked perfectly at the start of December. A break lower this time however is more likely, for an obvious sell signal initially targeting 15350/250.

Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 16100/16200. Strong resistance again at 16400/450.

Emini Dow Jones first support at 35600/500. Longs need stops below 35400. A break lower targets 35100/35000, probably as far as 34800/700.

First resistance at 35550/650. Shorts need stops above 35800. A break higher can retest the 36000 high for this week.