Emini S&P March crashed to 4100. The Nasdaq & Emini Dow Jones held their support levels perfectly so I assume this is why Emini S&P bounced as well but I did not see a support at 4100.
Nasdaq March shorts at 14100/150 worked perfectly on the collapsed 14100/150 to my targets of 13850/800, 13600/580 & to within 25 ticks of very important support at 13000/12950 .
I hoped you managed to buy in to a long in time for the near 1000 tick bounce. Nice call eh?
Emini Dow Jones March we wrote: We do have very important longer term support at 32400/300 so holding here today triggers a good recovery to strong resistance at 32900/33000.
Longs at 32400/300 worked perfectly with a bounce straight to my target of 33000.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P closed above key resistance at 4195/4205 to signal a false break & as I wrote, we could get quite a short squeeze. We certainly did that with a bounce to my first target of 4260/70. In fact a high for the day exactly here. However there is a good chance that is only a pause & eventually we continue higher towards 4300/10, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 4360/80.
Important support at 4195/4185. A weekly close below here could trigger another 15% correction to the downside. Obviously a break below 4100 is another sell signal initially targeting 4065/55.
Nasdaq saw a low for the day almost exactly at very important longer term support at 13000/12900. As I wrote: Definitely worth trying a long as this could be a low for the correction at this stage. Did you buy in time to for the bounce to my targets of 13500/600 & 13800/850?? We have held the 23.6% Fibonacci level of 13850/950 but I think this is just a pause. Eventually (hopefully today) a break above 14000 signals further gains to minor resistance at 14070/080 then 14350/360. Expect very strong resistance at 14400/450. A high for the day is expected - shorts need stops above 14500.
Failure to beat 13850/950 risks a slide to 13600/550. Further losses risks a retest of important longer term support at 13000/12900. Longs need stops below 12800. A break lower however could send prices down another 100 points eventually.
Emini Dow Jones longs at strong support at 32400/300 worked perfectly with longs winning huge sums on the bounce to resistance at 32900/33000. We wrote: There are the only two levels that matter today. How correct was that!!?? Minor resistance at 33200/300 but I think this is just a pause. Eventually (hopefully today) a break above 33400 signals further gains to 33600 before strong resistance at 33900/34000. Shorts need stops above 34150.
Again strong support at 32400/30. A break below 32000 is then a very important longer term sell signal & could see 750 tick losses almost immediately.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.