In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Soybeans Features $ZS_F. As our members know, Soybeans features is having incomplete bearish sequences in the cycle from the 1784’0 peak. Current view is calling for further weakness against the 1671’7 pivot. Recently the commodity has given us another trading opportunity. We got 3 waves recovery which found sellers right at equal legs area as we expected. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and Elliott Wave Pattern. Before we take a look at the real market example, let’s explain Elliott Wave Zigzag pattern.
Elliott Wave Zigzag is the most popular corrective pattern in Elliott Wave theory . It’s made of 3 swings which have 5-3-5 inner structure. Inner swings are labeled as A,B,C where A =5 waves, B=3 waves and C=5 waves. That means A and C can be either impulsive waves or diagonals. (Leading Diagonal in case of wave A or Ending in case of wave C) . Waves A and C must meet all conditions of being 5 wave structure, such as: having RSI divergency between wave subdivisions, ideal Fibonacci extensions and ideal retracements.
Soybeans $ZS_F Elliott Wave analysis 08.25.2022
Soybeans features is correcting the short term cycle from the 1671’7 peak. Recovery is unfolding as potential Elliott Wave Zig Zag Pattern and looking incomplete at the moment. The price is showing higher high from the lows, suggesting (B) blue recovery can see more upside toward 1610’6-1650’2 area. Target for ending point of (B) blue is got by measuring equal legs from the low A red related to B red. As the commodity is currently in bearish cycle, we expect sellers to appear at the mentioned zone for further decline toward new lows ideally or for a 3 waves pull back at least .Once pull back reaches 50 Fibs against the B red low, we will make short position risk free ( put SL at BE) and take partial profits. As our members know Blue Boxes are no enemy areas , giving us 85% chance to get a reaction.
Soybeans $ZS_F Elliott Wave analysis 09.07.2022
The commodity made rally toward target area and found sellers as expected. Recovery (B) blue ended at 1615’1 high. Soybeans made sharp decline from the Blue Box (selling zone) breaking toward new lows. As a result, members who took short trades mad positions risk free. ( Put SL at BE) and took partial profits. Decline from the 1615’1 high looks impulsive and we are now most likely doing flat in 2 red recovery.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
