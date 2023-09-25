Share:

Weekly forecast (September 25 – 29, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1282, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1332 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1409.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1282, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1217.

Monthly forecast, September – October, 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1448,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1527.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1435, which will be followed by reaching support level 1288,1 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1217,2.