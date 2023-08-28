Share:

Weekly forecast (August 28 – September 1, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1448, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1527.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1448, which will be followed by reaching support level 1332 and 1288.

Monthly forecast, July 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend is not expected to continue.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1427 which will be followed by reaching support level 1217.