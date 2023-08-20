Share:

Weekly forecast (August 21–25, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1338, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1382 – 1335.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1338, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1282 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1217.

Monthly forecast, July 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend is not expected to continue.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1427 which will be followed by reaching support level 1217.