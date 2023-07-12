Share:

Weekly forecast (June 10 – 14, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend is not expected to continue.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1427, which will be followed by reaching support level 1315 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1256.

Monthly Forecast, June – July 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend is not expected to continue.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1427 which will be followed by reaching support level 1217.