Share:

Weekly forecast (May 15 – 19, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1446, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1501.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1446, which will be followed by reaching support level 1383 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1350 and 1319.

Monthly forecast, May 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1455, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1501.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1440 – 1455, which will be followed by reaching support level 1383 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1350.