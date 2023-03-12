Weekly Forecast (March 13 – 17, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1510,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1538,4.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1510,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1492 and 1477.
Monthly Forecast, February – March 2023
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
