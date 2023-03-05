Share:

Weekly Forecast (March 6 – 10, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1500, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1543,4 – 1549,6.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1500, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1476.

Monthly Forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400..