Share:

Weekly Forecast (February 27 – March 3, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1526,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1544,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1526,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1510,2, 1500,2and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1476.

Monthly Forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400..