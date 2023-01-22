Weekly Forecast (January 23 – 27, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

Uptrend is not expected this week.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1548 – 1555, which will be followed by reaching support level 1465.

Monthly Forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400..