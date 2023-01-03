Weekly forecast (January 3 – 5, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1530, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1555.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1487 and 1462.

Monthly forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400..