Weekly forecast (December 27 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1495, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1512.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1457, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1422.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1406,6, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1512,2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1406,6, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1362,2 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1297.