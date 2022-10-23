Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1414, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1484.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1356, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1315.6.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1356, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1536 – 1576.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1356, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1288 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1181,2.

