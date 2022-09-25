Weekly forecast (September 26 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1432,25, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1489 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1576,75.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1432,25, which will be followed by reaching support level 1373.

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1489, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1576.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1489, which will be followed by reaching support level 1288 – 1259.

