Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1426.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1489.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1426.50, which will be followed by reaching support level 1356 – 1346.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1489, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1576.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1489, which will be followed by reaching support level 1288 – 1259.

