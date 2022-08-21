This/Next Week Forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1400, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1348 – 1364.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1400, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1356 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1288.50.

previous week foreacst



Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1316, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1398.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1316, which will be followed by reaching support level 1181.