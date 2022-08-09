This/next week forecast (August 8 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1438, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1489 – 1507.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1438, which will be followed by reaching support level 1356 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1288.

Previous week foreacst

Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1316, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1398.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1316, which will be followed by reaching support level 1181.