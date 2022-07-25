This/next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1316, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1398.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1316, which will be followed by reaching support level 1259 and then to 1181.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

