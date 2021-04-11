This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1404, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1435.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1388, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1366 and 1337.

previous week forecast



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 1380.

Monthly Forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1460, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1546.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1460, which will be followed by reaching support level 1337 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1180.

previous month forecast

