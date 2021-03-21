This/Next Week  Forecast (March 22 – 26, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1436, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1460.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1436, which will be followed by reaching support level 1388 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1366 and 1337.

Chart Soybean

Previous week forecast

Chart Soybean

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 1380.

Chart Soybean

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1390, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1462 – 1510.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1298, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1180.

Chart Soybean

Previous month forecast

Soybean

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

