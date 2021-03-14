This/next week forecast (March 15 – 19, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1388, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1436 and if it keeps on moving up above 1462, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1510.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1388, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1337.
Previous week forecast
Fundamental analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 1380.
Monthly forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1390, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1462 – 1510.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1298, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1180.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900, pressurizing lows amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar, as Treasury yields hovered near yearly highs. Mixed Chinese data also underpins the sentiment around the greenback ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar strength. UK PM Johnson to unveil $3 billion stimulus for busses, his comments on vaccine awaited. US President Biden’s speech is also in focus.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable to slide further, FOMC awaited
Gold failed to capitalize on a modest Asian session uptick to the $1735 region. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. The recent runaway rally in the USD bond yields further capped the upside.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA at threshold for a 71% move to $2
Cardano is on the brink of a massive technical breakout after a period of consolidation. The short-term analysis shows that ADA is in the hands of the bulls based on the MACD.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.