This/Next Week  Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1409.5, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1436 – 1445.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1388, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1366 and 1337.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 1380.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1390, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1462 – 1510.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1298, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1180.

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

