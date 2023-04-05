Share:

Wednesday forecast, April 5, 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1469, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1525.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1469, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1440,2.

Weekly forecast (April 3 – 7, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1469, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1421,6.

Monthly forecast, April 2023

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1469, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1421 and 1384.