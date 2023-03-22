Share:

Wednesday forecast (March 22, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1469,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1493 – 1500.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1469,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1421,6.

Weekly forecast (March 20 – 24, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1478, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1500.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1478, which will be followed by reaching support level 1439,2.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400..