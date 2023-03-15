Share:

Wednesday forecast (March 15, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1500,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1516,4.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1500,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1477.

Weekly forecast (March 13 – 17, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1510,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1538,4.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1510,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1492 and 1477.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400..