Wednesday forecast (March 15, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1500,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1516,4.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1500,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1477.
Weekly forecast (March 13 – 17, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1510,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1538,4.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1510,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 1492 and 1477.
Monthly forecast, February – March 2023
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400..
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0600 as flight to safety intensifies
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0600 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in European banking stocks led by Credit Suisse seems to have triggered a flight to safety, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold rebounds to $1,910 as US yields turn south
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,900 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield provides a boost to XAU/USD as markets react to selloff in European bank shares.
Whales pull $4 billion stablecoins out of exchanges, is this a sell signal hinting at a catastrophic crash?
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment identified four Tether (USDT) transfers valued at $1 billion or more within the past 10 days. In response to the tumultuous events of the past week.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.