Wednesday forecast (September 31, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1426, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1464.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1426, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1376.

Weekly forecast (August 29 – September 2, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1507.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1590.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1507.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 1376.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1316, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1398.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1316, which will be followed by reaching support level 1181.