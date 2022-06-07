Tuesday forecast, June 7

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1694, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1616.6 and 1734.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1694, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1673.6.

This/next week forecast (June 6 – 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1706.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1740.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1706.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 1667.4 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1622.

Monthly forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1656.4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1759.2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1656.4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1576.6 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1423.