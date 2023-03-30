Share:

Thursday forecast, March 30, 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1478, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1516 and 1543.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1478, which will be followed by reaching support level 1419.

Weekly forecast (March 27 – 31, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1448,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1477,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1448,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 1380.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend continuation is not expected this month.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1508, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1462, 1433 and 1400..