Thursday forecast (November 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1423.2, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1512.2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1423.2, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1364.

Weekly forecast (November 7 – 11, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1423.2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1512.2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1364, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1297.