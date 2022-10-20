Thursday forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1376.2, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1395 and 1414.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1376.2, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1356.

Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1398.6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1484 and 1508.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1398.6, which will be followed by reaching support level 1356 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1288.4.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1356, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1536 – 1576.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1356, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1288 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1181,2.

