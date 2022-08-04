Thursday forecast (August 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1398, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1438.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1398, which will be followed by reaching support level 1288.

This/next week forecast (August 1 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1316, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1398.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1316, which will be followed by reaching support level 1259 and then to 1181.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

